TIFFIN, Ohio — Mark Hayes, president of Tiffin City Council and acting mayor while Mayor Aaron Montz is in Japan, has died. City Administrator Dale Thornton. he confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

Thornton said Hayes died during the night at his home and his wife discovered him this morning.

Montz returns Sunday. Councilman Rich Focht has taken the oath of council's president pro tempore. Mayor Montz electronically signed off on allowing Focht to handle any mayoral duties until his return.

A statement from the city will be coming soon to express condolences.