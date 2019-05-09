TIFFIN, Ohio — In an annual ranking of the safest cities in Ohio, many communities from our area were among the top.

Every year, backgroundchecks.org compiles a ranking of the safest cities in every state.

They use data collected from cities above 10,000 residents and calculate violent crimes and property crimes versus the overall number of crimes per 1,000 person.

This year, Tiffin ranked 16th out of 2,929 cities in Ohio.

Tiffin Police Chief Frederick Stevens said last year, Tiffin actually saw a marginal rise in crime from 2017. Most of the crimes were package delivery theft, but his officers were able to track down the common culprits.

Chief Stevens does admit that the same kind of crimes do happen in Tiffin as in bigger cities in Ohio, but because of the smaller population they don't happen as often.

And when they do, his officers are able to get to the root of the problem quicker.

"When you have proactive policing, that's when they can get into more self initiated, check in doors, drive up and down the streets and seeing stuff that is out of place. But when you're just reactive, and you're responding from call to call to call in the bigger cities, you don't get that extra vigilance and that extra time," said Chief Stevens.

Also appearing on this list from our area; Perrysburg Township at 13, Sylvania at 6th, and Maumee was listed the number one safest city in Ohio.