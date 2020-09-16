New $25K playground built for daycare program at Tiffin YMCA

The project was funded through the Lowes Heroes program and local foundations.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community has a new playground for kids and it was made possible because of some generous local volunteers.

Last summer, the Tiffin YMCA moved their daycare program from an off-site location into its recreation center.

But one of the conditions of hosting a daycare is nearby access to a playground, which meant these little ones were walking about 100 yards to the Hedges-Boyer Park playground.

"Thankfully, we're located near Hedges-Boyer Park, so the kids were walking up to the park. And for one-and-half-year-old, two-year -ld, it was just tiring to get to the park," Tiffin YMCA branch YMCA Executive Director Jilian Shaferly said.

That is until the Tiffin Community Foundation's Youth Advisory Council and the Gillmor Charitable Foundation worked with the Lowes Heroes program to fund the $25,000 to build a preschool playground on a plot of unused landscaping.

Dozens of volunteers came out to help build the equipment as well.

Now, these daycare kids have a fun and easily accessible play area to call their own.

"This project is a prime example of how important volunteerism is in the community. Ranging from a high school football team so enthusiastic to come down and help with the project. To all community leaders stepping up to show their support of the Y and the future of our community, these kids," Shaferly said.