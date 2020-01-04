TIFFIN, Ohio — While we fight the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to find ways to celebrate life's milestones. But, a woman's 99th birthday was too much for one Tiffin neighborhood to let pass on by.

Lake Mohawk was filled with sounds of cars honking and friends cheering for Marge Gillig, who turned 99 years old on Tuesday.

Marge Gillig celebrates 99th birthday with car parade

Gillig, who watched from her front window, was left nearly speechless.

Parades like this one have been happening across the area as folks try to get creative with their celebrations.

Just last week, 7-year-old Brayden Gominger in Findlay was surprised by friends and family with a similar idea after his bowling party had to be canceled due to the virus.

And with schools shut down, teachers have organized parades within their districts to say hi to students and remind them that they still care.

The parades have served as a fun, creative way for communities to find togetherness while we stay apart.