Tiffin University program offers weekly classes for people over 50

The new initiative invites an older generation to experience what's happening on the Tiffin University campus and learn about a variety of topics.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin University is offering a new community program for those who love learning and want a chance to go back to campus.

More than 100 people were in attendance for the first session of the Life@TU program Friday.

TU President Lillian Schumacher said she has wanted to start an outreach program for community members over the age of 50 for years.

"Give them something that they can learn and benefit from, topics that they're interested in, as well as allowing them to come to campus and see what's going on at the institution," she said.

Friday's class was all about criminal justice, presented by a TU professor and a current member of the U.S. Marshal Service.

The Life@TU program aims to give the community members a chance to get back on campus to dig into a topic that they are curious about that may have not been around when they were younger.

And it's not exclusively for Seneca County residents, either. Anyone in the region willing to make the drive can attend.

"I want people to come to campus and enjoy athletic events, learn with us and have fun in the cafeteria. Just bringing people to campus and community engagement," said Vickie Wilkins, the director of Life@TU.

The classes will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon for 10 weeks. 10 more classes will be held in the spring, too.

Most importantly, the program gets an older generation on campus and gives them the opportunity to engage with peers, TU staff and students.

"Getting this demographic out into the community, engaged again, getting their minds engaged. They have so much to offer," said Mimi Johnston, Life@TU coordinator

The Life@TU session on Sept. 15 will cover Native American culture in the region, specifically in Seneca County.