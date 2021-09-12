Tiffin University announces "Giving Day" for September 15, 2021

The University is making a big push as it reaches out to alumni and others for its big fundraiser.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin University alumni, friends, current and future donors, as well as surrounding communities, will have the opportunity to make a difference in TU's future by donating during its third annual Giving Day: Fuel the Fire event on Wednesday, September 15.

"Giving Day is a wonderful way to show gratitude to a place that means so much to so many," said Mikki King, Director of Annual Giving. "Your support will impact current and future Dragons by giving them a solid foundation to build successful lives."

The fundraiser includes challenges to different graduating classes of the school as well as sports teams to see who can generate the most donations. There are also opportunities for gifts to be matched, doubling the impact of a donation.

Proceeds from Giving Day will support TU in the following ways:

Scholarships and Financial Aid – Approximately 90% of TU students receive Financial Aid.

– Approximately 90% of TU students receive Financial Aid. Student Life – Student stipends for internships, study abroad programs, student programming and campus speakers.

– Student stipends for internships, study abroad programs, student programming and campus speakers. Academic Life – Library acquisitions and computer lab and science lab equipment.

– Library acquisitions and computer lab and science lab equipment. Technology ­– Alumni and student access to library databases, classroom and laboratory renovation and computer equipment.

­– Alumni and student access to library databases, classroom and laboratory renovation and computer equipment. Faculty – Recruiting, retention, research, teaching and mentoring.

– Recruiting, retention, research, teaching and mentoring. Campus Beautification – Maintenance and improvements to facilities and grounds.

– Maintenance and improvements to facilities and grounds. Institutional Development – Establishing and maintaining partnerships to advance the University's mission.

"Anyone can be a donor, regardless of the size of the gift," said King. "Unrestricted gifts, in any amount, are vital as they provide the greatest flexibility for the University to meet its most pressing needs. It also generates awareness to our students about the generosity of our alumni and friends."

For more details and to donate, visit TU's Facebook page or go to givingday.tiffin.edu.

Participants can also join the fundraiser support by purchasing food at Chipotle from 5 to 9 p.m. on September 15.

Bring the flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you're supporting the cause to make sure 33% of the proceeds will be donated to TU.

For online orders, use the code 9MJQFWP before checkout in the "promo" field.