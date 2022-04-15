Ohio's longest-running business is moving locations in Tiffin

The 190-year-old business changed ownership in January.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Ohio's longest-running business, which opened in 1832, not only has a new owner in 2022, but a new location as well.

For 190 years, Kuebler Shoes has served the Tiffin community for all of their footwear needs.

In January, Kymberlee Wood purchased the business, and moved it from the west side of town to Tiffin's downtown.

"And being next door to the amphitheater, we know a lot of people come and participate in those events. We thought this would be a great location for us to help the community and make sure we're right here for them," Wood said

Wood said the new location is in a more centralized area with less congestion and the new building offers more space as well.

And for the local economy, adding another successful business in Tiffin's burgeoning downtown is expected to continue growth here.

"It just continues to add to the experience," said Bryce Riggs, executive director at the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce. "I think that's one thing about downtown Tiffin that the community has done a really great job in making this a special place."

And don't worry, if you're a regular Kuebler patron, though the location has changed, Wood promises the customer service won't.

"Our goal is to continue the same quality, the comfort, the care, taking time, make sure people have the right fit. It's part of the community, we don't need to change that, just make it ours and bring in a few new styles," Wood said.

And though regular patrons of Kuebler shoes will have to get used to coming to a new location, they won't have to change the usual times of their visits. That's because Kymberlee says even though they've moved, they've decided to keep operating hours here the same. The shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.