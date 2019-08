TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Mason Dohl left home early Wednesday morning and has not been seen since.

Tiffin Police Department (Ohio) Missing juvenile: 17 year old Mason Dohl left home early Wednesday morning and has not been seen since. His mother is very worried about him and we need your help to locate him. Any information or...

Police say his mother is very worried about him.

Anyone with information should call Tiffin PD at 419-447-2323.