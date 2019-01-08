TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin Police were forced to enter the home of a man who harmed himself Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a home on Miami Street around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a disturbance.

Police arrived to find 40-year-old Kristopher McEwen who had been drinking and threatening harm.

Officers had to make forced entry into the home when they learned McEwen had cut his wrists and throat.

McEwen then went into an upstairs bedroom threatening to further harm himself and shoot officers, according to police.

Negotiators were called to the scene to try to talk McEwen out of the bedroom so he could get medical attention for his self-inflicted wounds.

Police say after an hour and a half of this, McEwen came out of the bedroom but still refused to surrender to police.

Police say they were then forced to taser McEwen.

Tiffin Fire and Rescue were on the scene to treat McEwen's injuries, and he was later taken to the hospital for further treatment.

No officers or fire personnel were injured in the incident.