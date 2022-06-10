Tiffin Mayor named new CEO of TSEP

The youngest elected mayor in the city's history will begin the new position at Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership on July 5.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin and Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership have announced that Aaron Montz has been named the new President and CEO of TSEP.

Montz, who is currently serving his third term as mayor of Tiffin, will begin his new position on July 5.

Prior to becoming the youngest elected mayor in the city's history, Montz worked in retail, running various stores, while also serving on Tiffin's city council since 2007. Since being elected in January of 2012, Montz has also served on the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, Northwest Ohio Mayors and Managers Association, Seneca Regional Planning, and North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments.

Montz says that the time for a position change is right.

“I am so grateful for my time with the City of Tiffin, a community I love and have loved leading for these past 10 years,” Montz said. “I am choosing to leave now because the timing feels perfect, the foundation has been set for the next mayor to be successful. I’m proud to say that today the city is in one of its best-ever financial positions and we have an incredibly strong team at City Hall that I trust to continue our forward progress.”

Montz will be replacing David Zak, the former CEO of TSEP who left the position in May to serve in a leadership position with the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development.

After interviewing over 30 candidates for the position, Lillian Schumacher, Chair of the TSEP Board of Trustees and President of Tiffin University, says that Montz is the right person to lead the organization.

“I’m excited that we have selected Aaron Montz to lead Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership," Schumacher said. "I have had the privilege of working with Aaron on many projects, both in my capacity at TSEP and at Tiffin University, and I wish him the best in this new role as he helps chart the course for the future of our community.”

TSEP is a private, non-profit corporation that focuses on "driving positive economic, downtown, and community development in Tiffin and Seneca County, Ohio."

Montz says that while he will miss being the mayor, he is excited for the new challenge.