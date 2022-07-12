Tiffin mayor-elect Perkins declines office, resigns from city council effective immediately

Tiffin City Council elected Zack Perkins to serve as mayor. Perkins notified council and city administration of his resignation less than 24 hours later.

TIFFIN, Ohio — After five rounds of voting, Tiffin City Council elected at-large council member Zack Perkins the new mayor Monday night.

Now less than 24 hours later, Perkins has notified Tiffin City Council and city administrators that he will not accept the office of mayor and has resigned from council effective immediately.

The city of Tiffin did not provide any further comment as to what prompted Perkins’ resignation. Perkins served on Tiffin City Council since Jan. 19, 2021.

Perkins was among multiple candidates vying to fill the position of mayor, which was vacated by Aaron Montz in June. Montz resigned last month to become president of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, a non-profit corporation designed to improve the area's economy.

The other candidates included fellow council member Dawn Iannantuono, Executive Director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce Bryce Riggs, and local businessman and former college track coach Brian Cole.

The first four rounds of votes were split among three candidates as follows: two for Riggs, two for Iannantuono, and three for Perkins. Members of council were concerned they wouldn't come to a majority decision, and legally would have to defer to common pleas court to decide.

Council President Ben Gillig was the deciding vote, flipping to support Perkins. Gillig cited Perkins’ honesty as what had earned his vote.

"I had to talk to council member Perkins, future mayor Perkins, about a lot of things that were not all that comfortable and he was always honest with me," Gillig said after the vote Monday. "Just knowing him as I do, I think he's going to do an outstanding job for Tiffin."

Gillig resigned over the weekend effective Tuesday, with the vote for Perkins being his final act on Tiffin City Council. A former council member tells WTOL 11 that the date of Gillig's resignation is coincidental and had been planned in advance, unrelated to Perkins' resignation.

Council member Bridget Boyle has served as interim mayor since Montz’s resignation and was to continue serving until Perkins’ inauguration, which had not yet taken place.

Tiffin City Council, which is now down two members, is scheduled to meet for a regular session July 18 to determine the next steps to fill the mayor's position.

Montz’s term ends in December 2023.

