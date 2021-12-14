Tiffin Innovation Program aims to prepare students to start their own businesses

TIP is a 3-month program to inspire young entrepreneurs with startup money to start their own business.

TIFFIN, Ohio — College has always been a place to get an education to help get a good paying job, but what about an education in starting your own business?

Tiffin University is set to launch the Tiffin Innovation Program in the spring semester.

The three-month program will meet once a week to help students learn how to develop and launch an innovative startup company - either right after graduation or while they're enrolled.

"Often individuals will have an idea for a business, but don't know necessarily what to do with that," said TU President Lillian Schumacher. "So no matter how big or small the idea is, our students need to know that they have the opportunity to bring that to life."

If selected for the program, TIP students will be able to create their own team and go through the trial and error process of starting up a new business idea.

Ron Lonzo, TU vice president for strategic innovation, says the experience will be invaluable for any student, even if they aren't in college to study business.

"Business students are not always the best people to do this," Lonzo said. "Every once in a while you will see an English major, or a math major come up with just an amazing, brilliant solution and just get it done."

And the program will end with a day of presentations for the city of Tiffin and possible investors to see if these students will be able to launch their business startup in town right away.

"That takes off some of the stress of starting your own business," marketing student Diamond Thomas said. "And it's like, 'OK it's just me and how I want to run it.' And I have a team of people that are going to support it and help me get off the ground and make sure that I'm successful."

Schumacher is excited for the program to start.

"It is possible now," she said. "They don't even need to have the money in hand, because we will help them either by supporting the winning team, and/or giving them opportunities to join with banks and investors. They're going to get that opportunity through this program."