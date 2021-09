The fire department says they are working with Tiffin Police Department to evacuate the area.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin Fire Department said evacuations are underway in the area of S. Washington and Circular after a gas line was struck.

Due to the leak, Calvert Elementary students are moving to the high school for dismissal.

The fire department says they are working with Tiffin Police Department to evacuate the area.

All properties on S. Washington and Melmore St. north of Circular should evacuate.

Properties north of St. Joe's are safe.