One person hospitalized after Clinton Township crash and fire

The occupant of the burning vehicle was able to get out before crews arrived, according to officials.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash and subsequent fire in Clinton Township sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

According to the Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division, two vehicles collided at approximately 11:41 a.m. at County Road 50 and County Road 15 in Seneca County. As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles caught on fire.

The occupant of the burning vehicle was able to get out on their own power prior to EMS arrival, authorities said. One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

A volunteer fire department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Tiffin Fire & Rescue provided the following two photos of the scene of the crash.

