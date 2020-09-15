Investor details plan to build over $10M in condos in Tiffin

The 3 developments are aimed to fill a need for new residential spaces in the city.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A big investment is coming to the residential market in Tiffin.

After the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership held a housing market study for Seneca County, the findings showed a lack of condos, single family homes, and apartments.

The findings led local business owner Rich Zeis, owner of Zeis Companies, to the conclusion that it would be a solid investment to build much-needed condos in Tiffin.

"We chose the condo route because we have just completed 40 or 50 condos in the past 10 years," said Zeis.

Earlier this week, Zeis announced 3 separate condominium developments he will be building, totaling more than $10 million.

The first of the three will be a 28 unit condo development on Euclid Road near the Seneca County Fairgrounds.

Work has already begun in clearing the land.

Zeis says not many new residential developments happened in the Tiffin area following the 2008 housing market crash.

And, people in Tiffin are now ready to get out of their older homes and in to something new.

"Tiffin is a great community to live in. Cost of living is really fair. So, I do think people want to stay here and relocate here," said Zeis

Building construction for the first 28 unit development is expected to begin in late winter of this year or early spring of 2021.