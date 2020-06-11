Tiffin Columbian High School, Tiffin Middle School to begin remote learning Nov. 9 until Nov. 13

The superintendent of Tiffin City Schools said this is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the number of students being quarantined.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin Columbian High School and Tiffin Middle School students wil being remote learning on Nov. 9 through Nov. 13.

Tiffin City Schools Superintendent James Grubbs said this is happening in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the number of students being quarantined.

Building principals will send out more information regarding expectations.

Students will be required to be online with their teachers from 9 a.m. to noon daily, with Friday being a flexible learning day.

Assignments given for Fridays must be completed by the following Monday.