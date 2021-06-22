Tiffin City Schools Superintendent facing charges after allegedly locking wife, stepdaughters in basement

The district's board of education will discuss possible action against newly-hired Van McWreath during a special meeting Friday at noon.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A decision was delayed Tuesday on possible action against newly-hired Tiffin City Schools Superintendent Van McWreath, who is accused of getting into a physical altercation with his wife and two stepdaughters.

The district's school board will instead bring up the issue during a special meeting Friday at noon, which will be held at Tiffin Middle School.

According to a police report, McWreath was believed to be drunk, when he allegedly locked his wife and stepdaughters in the basement of their home.

The 48-year-old turned himself into Trumbull County Central District Court on Jun 16, court records state.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful restraint, was released on a $750 bond, and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

The district's board of education released the following statement last Friday:



"The Tiffin City Board of Education is aware of the recent charges against Mr. McWreath that have arisen as a result of issues he is experiencing in his personal life. We met with Mr. McWreath who has been forthcoming about the problems that he is working to resolve. The Board has been consulting with legal counsel to ensure that it is acting both in compliance with law and in the best interest of the District. At this time the situation is being closely monitored as it progresses."

McWreath is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 9 in Trumbull County Central District Court.