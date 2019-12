MARION, Ohio — Tiffin City Schools' superintendent Gary Barber was charged with OVI and lane violationsn on Friday, according to the Advertiser-Tribune.

Barber was pulled over by a state trooper in Marion, and it was reported by TiffinOhio.net that he refused a DUI test on the scene.

This is not the first time the 55-year-old was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Advertiser-Tribune says he previously plead no contest and was found guilty of OVI in 2017.