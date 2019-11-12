TIFFIN, Ohio — A new initiative at Tiffin City Schools is aiming to help students in need while also teaching the importance of paying it forward.

Inside of an old garage space behind the Tiffin City Schools administration building is a new chance for students in need to get clothes, coats, shoes and school supplies.

The district used a $25,000 grant to renovate the space into a boutique called Pay It Forward. The goal is to offer students who may not have proper clothing a chance to get what they need for free.

"If the basic needs are taken care of for our kiddos, then we can reduce that challenge in the classroom. And they're really able to focus on the academic initiatives that we are trying to put in place," said Michelle Tuite, TCS Director of Educational Programming.

Once open, students can sign up and be allowed to shop once a month.

Organizers will also open up the store once a month for donations as well.

"Then, we're going to allow them to have 50 items a month, per person, just to make sure that everybody is serviced," Jill Mill, TCS District social worker, said.

District intervention specialist Stacy Bassinger will have her students run the shop, sorting and cleaning the clothes and even recycling donated items that don't meet up to standards.

"The biggest thing of all of this is that it shows our children that are in the elementary, it shows our families, it shows the organizations that Tiffin City is a community that cares," said Tuite.

Pay it Forward officially opens operations next week on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

You can learn more by visiting the Tiffin City Schools Facebook page.