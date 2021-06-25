Tiffin school board accepts resignation of incoming superintendent McWreath; approves hiring Zalar for position

Dr. Michael Zalar was initially the board's first choice but now accepts the position following McWreath's criminal charges regarding a domestic incident.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin City Schools had thought they had their new superintendent ready to go, but then had to start the process over again after only two months.

At a special session of the Tiffin City School Board, members unanimously voted to accept the resignation of incoming superintendent Van McWreath.

McWreath accepted the position in April, but earlier this month was charged with three counts of unlawful restraint in a domestic incident involving his wife and two stepdaughters.

"It was across the board, from the board president to other teachers, we had nothing but good reports about this man. Now, that's all we have. We don't get the rest of the story because that's somebody's personal life," said school board vice president Dr. Andrew Gase.

Following that vote, board members then unanimously accepted a motion to hire Dr. Michael Zalar as their new incoming superintendent.

Zalar was born in Tiffin and still has family there. He has 33 years of experience in education from time as a teacher, to principal and 12 years as superintendent at two school districts.

TCS board members say he was actually their initial first choice, but Zalar declined because of other family matters.

But now, he says he is ready to return to his second childhood home.

"I've known a lot about Tiffin from afar throughout the course of my career and I'm excited to be able to come back now and really become part of the team," said Zalar

Zalar officially takes up his role as new Tiffin City Schools superintendent on Aug. 1.

But between now and then, he will still be able to work with the district as a consultant.