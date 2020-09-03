TIFFIN, Ohio — Leaders with Tiffin City Schools say they need new buildings for their students.

The Tiffin Board of Education has placed a 5.35 mill bond issue on the primary ballot, aimed to generate $44 million for the district to build two new school buildings.

This decision comes after a survey of the Tiffin elementary schools and Tiffin Columbian High School found it to be more financially viable to demolish and build new.

"They found that the buildings, except for the middle school, which is a fairly new building, needs replaced. That all of them ranked over 66 percentile when you compare repair to replace,"Jim Craycraft, director of special projects at TCS said.

The bond would last for 38 years, and cost taxpayers an additional $15.60 per 100,000 in property value.

If the bond issue is approved by voters, a new consolidated Pre-K - 6 elementary building will be built on a property south of Tiffin on Washington Street. Then, an addition would be added to the current middle school for the junior high and high school

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would then pay more than $39 million by 2023, which is 48% of the construction cost.

The former Columbian High would be mostly demolished, leaving offices for administration and the old gym and cafeteria to be renovated.

TCS officials say the sooner they can get this bond passed, the better for the future of the district.

"Construction costs right now are escalating at about 5% a year. So, every year that it isn't approved, you're looking at adding another $5 - 6 million on the cost," Craycraft said.

