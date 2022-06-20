City council votes to remove Repp from Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court

Tiffin City Council voted to remove judge Mark Repp, leaving his position vacant. Repp was suspended after ordering a court spectator to take a drug test.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin City Council voted to remove Mark Repp from his position with the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Monday night.

That's according to the Seneca County Bar Association.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended Repp back in June 2021 for his conduct during a March 2020 incident where a woman was observing her boyfriend's case in court. According to court documents, Repp called the woman out from the bench and referred to her as a drug addict during an unrelated hearing.

Repp suspected she was high and ordered her to take a drug test. When she refused and said she was not on drugs, the judge sentenced her to 10 days in jail.

A prosecutor dropped the charges the next day.

The woman was not on trial or on probation and had never been charged with a drug-related offense. She was subjected to several invasive searches, including pregnancy tests and an MRI to check if drugs were inside her body.

Her attorney said she was detained for approximately 24 hours. Repp admitted in court documents that he treated the woman inappropriately but contends that the incident was an aberration.

