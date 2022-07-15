Tiffin City Council deadlocked in mayoral election process

Following the sudden resignation of mayor-elect Zack Perkins, Tiffin City Council has made little to no progress in the effort to find a mayor for the remaining term

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin City Council is back to square one in the search for a mayor to fill the remaining 18 months of the term.

Council met in another special meeting Thursday to set a new course for electing a mayor, and members quickly reached a standstill.

"We weren't coming together as a group," newly sworn-in council president Steve Lepard said. "I think we really need to come together as a group right now for the city of Tiffin."

On Monday, council elected at-large councilmember Zack Perkins to fill the position of mayor. Perkins resigned less than 24 hours later from council and announced he would not accept the office of mayor of Tiffin.

Lepard agreed to speak with WTOL 11 after the meeting. He said the council's inability to come to an agreement after almost two hours was disappointing.

"The city now expects quality leadership, and we need to give them that," Lepard said.

The biggest source of conflict was council's disagreement over whether or not to open up election candidacy to members of the public again or proceed with a vote on the remaining candidates, Dawn Iannantuono and Brian Cole.

The third candidate, Bryce Riggs, withdrew his name from consideration early Thursday.

Lepard believes Iannantuono should be elected mayor, having earned more votes than Cole during the first election meeting, which went through four rounds of voting before Perkins was selected.

Cole received no votes during the original election, but Law Director Brent Howard said there is nothing in the city's charter that disqualifies Cole from remaining in contention for the office.

"I think we have two candidates. According to the law director, we have two candidates. In my opinion, we have one candidate, and that person should be elected," Lepard said.

Tiffin's former mayor, Aaron Montz, was in attendance at the meeting. WTOL 11 asked the former mayor for comment, but Montz said he's been advised not to speak publicly.

Council has until Aug. 4 to have a new mayor in place or the decision could be up to the common pleas court.