Tiffany Preston Whitman announces campaign for Toledo City Council

Councilwoman was appointed last year, is serving at-large.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tiffany Preston Whitman formally launched her campaign Monday for one of six open Toledo City Council seats.

Preston Whitman, an endorsed Democrat, is currently serving as an appointed at-large councilwoman. She says she has advocated for legislation and investment to ensure residents have quality services and to make Toledo fair and equitable to all.

“There’s a strong momentum right now to ensure that Toledo is an excellent place for families, neighborhoods and businesses," Preston Whitman said. "I’ve decided to run for Toledo City Council to bring my personal and professional experiences to help continue this progress."

Preston Whitman graduated from Central Catholic High School and Ohio State University. She has been an educator on college campuses for many years.