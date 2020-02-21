DETROIT — Garth Brooks is coming to Ford Field in Detroit for the first time ever on Feb. 22!

If you weren't one of lucky ones who were able to score one of the 70,000 tickets sold in just 90 minutes, there's still a chance for you to go to the concert!

There are additional tickets available on Ticketmaster that were previously unable to be sold.

The tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Try again to get a chance to see Garth Brooks at Ford Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Score tickets online, by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784 or by going to the Ticketmaster app.

