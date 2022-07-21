Tickets for 2022 Cleveland National Air Show now on sale

This year's show will take place September 3-5 and feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels showcasing their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time ever in Cleveland.

The sights and sounds of the Cleveland National Air Show will return to Burke Lakefront Airport this Labor Day weekend.

The Cleveland National Air Show is a tradition that dates back to 1964 and is known for marking the official end of summer in Northeast Ohio. This year's event includes an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, and aerobatics.

Once inside the show, fans can watch Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway. There are also ground attractions such as interactive displays and kid-friendly activities, drones and more!

General Admission tickets are $30 for adults ($35 after 8/29/22), $20 for children ages 6-11 and FREE for children 5 and younger. General Admission tickets are good for only one full day and provide a seat on the lawn.

Tickets will be available only for advance online ordering. There will be no gate sales.

Other ticket options include: Reserved Box Seats, Sponsor Boxes, Barnstormer Club and Flight Deck Loge. Prices vary depending on ticket and amenities that are purchased.

