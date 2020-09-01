TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is no stranger to political and presidential visits, as seen in this photo Toledo Police put on their Facebook page.

TPD

On Nov. 4, 1960, President John F. Kennedy gave a speech in front of the Lucas County Courthouse to a crowd that filled the streets.

He was still just a congressman at that time and was elected president the following year before he was assassinated in 1963.

TPD posted that although Kennedy was two hours late to the event, spectators stayed for his entire speech.

You can read Kennedy's entire speech to the Toledo crowd below: