Three Toledo men facing burglary charges after leading police on chase

A fourth suspect escaped on foot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three Toledo men are facing burglary charges after leading Toledo Police on a chase Tuesday afternoon and breaking into an apartment.

Kevondre Walton, 20, Delveon Lear, 19, and Devon Hands, 19, are all charged with burglary. Walton is also charged with failure to comply.

Police say gang units attempted to stop a vehicle on Norwood Avenue and Lawrence Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop, so police started a pursuit.

The suspects drove through the lawn of Woodruff Village. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a parked car.

Four individuals fled the car and broke into an apartment at Wayman Palmer. Three of the suspects were arrested, but the fourth escaped on foot.

Two firearms were recovered near the scene. No injuries were reported.