TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting Monday, three roads in south Toledo will change from being one way to two. This is to help with the construction around the I-75 corridor.

Newton Street from Erie to St. Clair, Logan Street from St. Clair to Broadway and St Clair from Logan to Newton will permanently become two way streets starting next Monday.

"With the construction happening behind us it has been really inconvenient here, almost impossible. This neighborhood has been isolated," City of Toledo Communications Director Ignazio Messina said.

Construction from the I-75 corridor often causes backups in the area, not to mention that one neighborhood only has one way in and one way out.

"Like we did downtown on Huron street that accommodates the TARTA bus loop, we've been talking about converting our one way streets to two way streets for decades, so this is moving in that direction," Messina said.

And while these changes are taking place next week, for one church in the impacted area, their biggest fundraiser of the year is this weekend.

"This is a great way for you to experience the Latino culture, the food, and the entertainment," Arturo Quintero, Chair of the Saints Peter and Paul Festival said.

The festival brings large crowds to the neighborhood that only has one way in and one way out, so the church has gotten creative with how to make sure people are able to attend.

"There's a shuttle service that's located at Logan and St. Clair and at Logan and Erie," Quintero said.

While it's still unclear if the changes to these roads will provide much relief to the neighborhood without another way in or out, it is part of a larger trend the city may start to see.

"I have been in Toledo for 20 years. I have heard that they don't like the one way streets, so we think this will be a bit more convenient for residents and motorists," Messina said.