The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Monroe and Bancroft.

Toledo Fire and Rescue says three people had to be extricated from a car after a crash on Bancroft near Monroe in central Toledo on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the KFC and McKown’s Auto Service.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is undetermined at this time.