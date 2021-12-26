Three juveniles and three adults were caught attempting to steal at Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership

Michigan State Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning

MONROE, Michigan — Michigan State Police responded to a break-in at the Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership on South Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. Three juveniles attempting to break into the dealership and three adults aiding in the underage suspects' escape were arrested.

Upon arrival, troopers observed two juvenile suspects attempting to drive away in vehicles belonging to the dealership. One juvenile suspect immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The second juvenile crashed into a parked vehicle while attempting to escape in a stolen vehicle before fleeing on foot. A third juvenile fled on foot while troopers were in pursuit of the second juvenile.

Deputies located a vehicle with two adult women and a juvenile parked in the Meadowlands neighborhood. An on-scene investigation revealed the juvenile to be the suspect troopers were in pursuit of.

After reports of a suspicious man walking in the backyards of nearby homes troopers went back to the Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership at approximately 9:30 a.m. A K9 track lead troopers to the underaged suspect as well as an adult woman family member aiding the juvenile in getting away. . The family member was arrested for accessory after the fact.

In total three juveniles were apprehended and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center and three adult females were arrested and held at the Monroe County Jail. All vehicles owned by the Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership were recovered on the scene.