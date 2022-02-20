Three injured in Fostoria house fire Sunday

One occupant of the house had to be taken by helicopter to Toledo hospital while two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The state fire marshal's office is investigating after a Fostoria house fire Sunday morning that injured one occupant of the house along with two firefighters.

Fostoria firefighters were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a house in the 100 block of Sandusky Street where they found heavy fire and smoking coming from the first floor of a residence, Fire Chief Brian Herbert said in a written release.

Neighbors told fire crews that someone may be inside the house and after a search, firefighters found one man at the rear of the residence.

The unidentified man was taken first to Fostoria Community Hospital and later taken by helicopter to Toledo Hospital.

Neither the man's identity nor information on his condition were available Sunday.

Fire crews from Tiffin were called to help battle the blaze and firefighters from Findlay helped man the Fostoria fire station during the incident. Two Fostoria firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at Fostoria Community Hospital.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze. Officials said Sunday it was not known whether there were working smoke detectors in the home.

Fostoria Fire Division has free smoke detectors available to any residence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. Contact the fire division at 419-435-3206 for more information.