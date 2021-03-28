Three injured after crash on Monroe Street in west Toledo

Witnesses say a woman had to dive out of the way to avoid oncoming car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — They also say a woman had to dive out of the way to avoid oncoming car

Three people are in the hospital after a two-car crash on Saturday evening on Monroe Street in west Toledo.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. just west of Talmadge Rd.

Witnesses say a person driving a Jaguar was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

That car rear-ended another vehicle, which ended up veering into the parking lot of Shorty's BBQ.

Witnesses say a pedestrian had to dive out of the way of the oncoming vehicle to avoid getting hit.

Officials on the scene say three people had to be taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, including whether alcohol or drugs played a roll in the crash.

Sylvania Fire and Sylvania Township police responded to the crash.