The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US 23 and State Route 105

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on July 2, 2021.

Three cars collided at the intersection of US 23 and State Route 105 Tuesday afternoon.

Wood County sheriff's deputies on the scene said they believe one of the cars failed to yield at a stop sign. However, the crash remains under investigation.

LifeFlight was called to the scene. At this time, the number of injuries is unknown.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the intersection was shut down.

We will continue to keep you updated.