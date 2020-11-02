TOLEDO, Ohio — A special board meeting was held Monday night for the community to learn about the updates and remodeling of schools in their district.

The meeting is a direct result of the school district’s levy getting passed in November 2019.

The district chose three architect firms out of 10, and those three presented their plans for the future at the special meeting.

The school district will begin with updating Shoreland Elementary and combining Wernert and Jackman Elementary to become one school.

“Tonight is that first opportunity to see and connect with a group that we’ll build a relationship with over the next several years as they help us realize our dreams at Washington Local and this is a really exciting first step,” said Washington Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

Members of the community, the school board and administrators were split into three groups and visited each room for 30 minutes at a time.

Those three groups are local firm The Collaborative, SHP based out of Columbus, and SSOE which has a firm in Toledo.

Each firm will showcase their presentations and then answer questions from the group in the room.

The final decision will not be made during the special meeting. Superintendent Anstadt said that will happen in the coming weeks.

Videos of the presentations will be uploaded to the districts website following the meeting, you can find them here.

