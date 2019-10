MAUMEE, Ohio — More than 3,000 customers are without power in Maumee Monday morning, according to First Energy's website.

More than 600 in Monclova Township are also without power.

First Energy says a circuit tripped, causing the power outage. The original cause of the outage is unknown.

Power is expected to be restored by noon, according to First Energy.

Crews are one site and should begin switching power flow around the damaged equipment soon.