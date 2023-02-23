More than 40,000 aquatic animals killed due to East Palestine train derailment

The deaths of the animals are believed to have occurred within the first 24 hours of the derailment.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Thousands of fish were reportedly killed due to a release of toxic chemicals following a train derailment in East Palestine nearly three weeks ago.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz held a press conference on Thursday where she provided an estimate of the total number of minnows and other types of fish killed.

The sample count of animals impacted in the waterways near the site total 2,938 with nearly 2,200 being minnows, according to ODNR. The collection of dead fish in the area took place on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 by two officers with the Division of Wildlife.

With the sample count, ODNR calculated that within a 5-mile span of waterway from the derailment site to an area where Bull Creek flows into north fork of Little Beaver Creek, there were an estimated 38,222 minnows killed.

In addition to minnows, ODNR estimated that approximately 5,500 other aquatic animals were killed. These animals include crayfish, amphibians and macroinvertebrates.

“It’s important to stress that these small fish are all believed to have been killed immediately after the derailment. Because the chemicals were contained, ODNR has not seen any additional signs of aquatic life suffering in the streams,” Mertz said. “In fact, we have seen live fish return to Leslie Run.”

The deaths of the animals are believed to have occurred within the first 24 hours of the derailment. ODNR says that there is no immediate threat to minnows, fish or other aquatic species.

None of the animals impacted were believed to be endangered or threatened.