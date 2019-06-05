OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Monday's beautiful weather was a welcome sight to the thousands of people from all over the globe who migrated to northwest Ohio for Birding Week.

A picture-perfect day was the backdrop at a busy Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. It's an important week for northwest Ohio's economy as folks flock here from all parts of the world, and one thing is for sure: the sights and sounds didn't disappoint.

"Sometimes the bad weather brings birds, and you want good weather to watch them," refuge manager Jason Lewis said. "So that's what we have today and I think the birds are wonderful."

It was hard to tell if the birders outnumbered the birds or the other way around.

One of those with an eye on the sky was Ken Schmidt. He had his sights on two specific types of birds, which is exactly why he has come up from the Orlando area for 10 straight years.

"I came here to see the warblers and breeding plumage which, when they pass through Florida, I don't get to see as many," Schmidt said.

It's out-of-state folks like Schmidt who account for a good portion of the cash-flow this time of year, feeding local businesses, according to U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio.

"When you look at probably about 90,000 birders coming up from not only around the country but around the world because this is the hot spot that there is, and it's also great for the local economy," Latta said. "You look at probably about $40 million being brought in to the community."

"The economic impacts that it has on taxes and local businesses and generating jobs, it's just incredible," Lewis added. "We need to continue to leverage this wonderful resource, getting people up here to enjoy it."

If you'd like to take a visit, the nest is open to one and all.