Thousands challenge themselves to finish a 26.2 mile run at Glass City Marathon

Ten thousand runners descended on Toledo on Sunday for one of the city's premier road races.

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo and Sylvania came alive on Sunday with the sound of thousands of running feet taking part in the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon.

Ten thousand runners competed in either a full or half marathon, five-person relay or 5K run.

The marathon began on Secor Rd. near Towerview Boulevard, then continued around the University of Toledo and into Sylvania and back before finishing at the Glass Bowl.

Both first-place winners say the achievement was worth the pain.

“It was really hitting me at mile sixteen, even at mile thirteen, I was really starting to feel it. So it was a relief to get through each mile and finish off. So definitely happy about it,” said men’s winner Tom Slattery, from Alexandria, Virginia.

Women’s winner Sydney Devore had to fight through the pain in the race’s last few miles but was happy with her race.

"It felt surreal. Also, it couldn't come soon enough. That last mile felt like twenty. So I feel really good,” said Sydney, who comes from Ferndale, Michigan.

Sunday’s race was the 45th running of the marathon. The first was held in 1971.

The race is the Toledo Roadrunners Club's premier springtime event and attracts runners from all over the country.

Next year's race is scheduled for April 23, 2023. Click here if you are interested in registering.