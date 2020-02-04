OHIO, USA —

This Day in NW Ohio April 1

1885

Natural gas was struck in several wells within the city limits of Bowling Green. Wood County would become the center of a natural gas boom that lasted for about a decade before oil was struck. It was the lure of plentiful natural gas that brought many glass companies to the area because they needed heat to make glass.

1918

Toledo Police Officer Louis Jazwiecki died after being shot the previous night during the arrest attempt of two men at Erie and Walnut Streets. The accused killer was eventually arrested, tried, convicted and sent to the electric chair.

1941

The WPA (Works Progress Administration) announced the opening of a second toy lending library in Toledo to help poor children of the city.

1943

It is reported in the Blade that Nelson and Bernard Moss, a father and son from Toledo, have enlisted in the Navy together. They are in boot camp training at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago.

1966

Unemployment rate in Lucas County was 3.4 %. It was so low that there are many shortages of workers in a variety of trades.

1969

An end of an era has come to pass as the famous "Garden of Eden" on Upton Avenue was torn down by city bulldozers.

The "garden" was a statuary collection made from cement and sea shells that depict numerous scenes from the Bible. It was first created by Cassius Hettinger.

It became a tourist attraction and a popular spot for weddings and other gatherings.

Hettinger in a newspaper interview said he was inspired to build it after having visions of the various scenes while he was dreaming. It took him several decades to complete before his death in 1955.

