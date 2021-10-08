This National Pierogi Day, show your love with this pierogi-themed swag

What better way to celebrate National Pierogi Day than with a pierogi-themed fanny pack? Get 'em while they're "hot" starting at noon!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oct. 8 is National Pierogi Day - and instead of celebrating by just eating them, you can show your pierogi pride by wearing them, too!

Mrs. T's Pierogies decided what the world needed was some pierogi swag.

That's why for a limited time only, you can spruce up your wardrobe with fanny packs, sweatshirts and scrunchies - all covered in pierogis!

You can score them on the National Piergoy Day Shop website starting at noon while supplies last, limit one per household. Get 'em while they're "hot!"

And if pierogi-themed products aren't your preference, you can always just eat them at Tony Packo's!