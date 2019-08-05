If you have a mom, know a mom, or are a mom - you know they have mom-sized strength.

So Tim Hortons knows a regular-sized coffee just doesn't cut it for them.

That's why this Mother's Day, participating Tim Hortons are giving moms free Mom-sized coffee while supplies last.

How big is Mom-sized?

Fifty-two ounces, that's how big. Check it out:

Tim Hortons "Mom-sized" coffee cup holds 52 oz., and will be free to moms on Mother's Day while supplies last.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons says the iced coffee cup is the largest size currently offered by a renowned major coffee chain in the U.S.

It holds nearly enough coffee to fill one of Tim Hortons' entire pots of coffee!

That's a super-sized coffee for super-sized mom strength.

Tim Hortons is even offering the coffee to dog moms!

Not every mom in the United States will be able to enjoy one, but Toledo moms will!

Tim Hortons says the giant coffees will be available on Mother's Day only at select restaurants in Toledo, Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo and New York City.