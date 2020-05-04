OHIO, USA —

1867

Ohio Legislature creates a fulltime police force in Toledo and the city marshalls are released from their duties.

1897

Samuel "Golden Rule" Jones is elected Mayor in Toledo. He is the most colorful and controversial mayor in the city's history. Born in Wales, the son of a poor coal miner, he came to America and worked hard to become a millionaire.

But as an ardent reformer, he believed in the principals of being fair and kind to everyone and his workers. He was elected four times, despite opposition from Republicans and Democrats.

Jones would die in office in 1904. Tens of thousands of Toleoans filed past his coffin as he lay in state at the Lucas County Courthouse.

1957

The lake freighter "Champlain" tears loose from its mooring on the Maumee River by 90 mph winds and crashes into the Fassett Street bridge. The bridge loses 600 feet of its span, which crashes into the river. It was never rebuilt.

1945

A Toledo couple is indicted for running an unlicensed boarding house for children. Charges included abuse of children.

1968

The "topping out" ceremonies are held for the new Fiberglas Tower on St. Clair Street. The building will become the city's tallest building when it is complete at 30 stories high and will be the home of Owens Corning World Headquarters.

1980

Sister Margaret Ann Pahl, 71, was stabbed to death in the Mercy Hospital chapel. The case was one of the most perplexing for Toledo police detectives and no one was ever charged until 2006.

Catholic Priest Father Gerald Robinson was accused and stood trial on mostly circumstantial evidence. He was convicted and sent to prison.

The trial was broadcast live across the nation and became a sensational spectacle. Robinson always maintained his innocence until his death in prison in 2014.

