Third time's the charm: COVID-19 postpones local couple's wedding twice

Postponing a wedding is something no bride or groom wants to do. One local couple has done that twice after increased COVID cases and restrictions on large groups.

"We were actually planning on doing a July 25, Christmas in July wedding. But because of COVID, we moved it back to December," soon-to-be bride Noelle Asmus said.

But with December just days away, the soon-to-be newlyweds Noelle and Josh had to delay their wedding for a second time.

Their new wedding date is in May and will still be Christmas-themed. The bride says it's the couple's favorite holiday. Coincidentally, her married name will be Noelle Noel.

"When you're thinking about your wedding, this is definitely not what I was expecting," Asmus said. "I told Josh, of course we'd pick the one year of a pandemic to get married."

Despite all the changes, she says wedding planning hasn't been bad.

The vendors have been flexible and they have only lost money on small things.

"I just sent out my invitations, so all of that money is gone. Or just little things that I get that says my June 25 date on it. Then, I have to buy a new sign with my December 12 one, and then I have to get a new one, so just little things like that," she said.

She says they will hold a small ceremony in December with her immediate family.

And for the larger wedding, she'll be sending her next RSVP's through email or Facebook message.