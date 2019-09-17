TOLEDO, Ohio — Third grade is an important year for students because of Ohio's Third Grade Reading Guarantee.

The program aims to make sure students from kindergarten to third grade stay on track in their reading and students at Washington Local Schools are keeping the course.

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said that although their report card grade dropped, there's information in those results that many people may not know.

"Every single third grader in this district last year was successful in getting to fourth grade. That's a big feat. That third-grade reading guarantee is a really tough measure for us and kids don't always pass," Dr. Andstadt said. "So, how this staff came together to make sure that every single kid moved forward into fourth grade this year tells me that there is remarkable and extraordinary attention to how each individual performs here."

Dr. Anstadt said she hopes to continue their success with their third-grade students, while pushing to improve their grades in other areas.

