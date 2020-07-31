City-wide Day of Kindness declared for July 31 during third annual Luken T. Boyle Kindness Rally

During the rally, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz declared tomorrow, July 31, a city-wide Day of Kindness. This year's rally was held live on YouTube.

The Kindness Rally is held annually to celebrate the life of 14-year-old Luken T. Boyle, who died on July 31, 2017. Boyle took his own life after an online bullying incident.

His mother, Samantha Boyle, started The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness in his memory. The non-profit organization aims to spread kindness and empathy to others.

"We're in a dangerous place in society where we have desensitized our kids to suicide, to death," Samantha said during the rally. "What's concerning me as a parent is the lack of empathy, the lack of compassion."

She said many instances of bullying could be prevented if children are educated and put in scenarios where they can feel what the other person might be feeling.

Now, the Campaign for Kindness has implemented curriculum in after school programs in three Toledo-area schools to get children to "think about kindness on another level."

At the rally, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz declared tomorrow, July 31, a city-wide Day of Kindness.

"To celebrate his life, and to encourage others to be like him, and to bring kindness and peace to everyone you meet," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said, offering suggestions on simple ways to participate.

Tonight’s Kindness Rally featured special appearances from singer Max Boyle, University of Toledo’s football coach Jason Candle and more.

"We live in a society that's a very slippery slope right now. We must do our part to make sure things are moving along in a positive manner," Coach Candle said during the rally.