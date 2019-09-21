OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Have you ever wondered what you'll do when you retire? Maybe you’ll change paths and do something fun, out of the ordinary, or volunteer?

Well, that's exactly what one Ottawa Hills man did years ago. Ever since, he’s been calling it like he sees it for the Green Bears.

Sounds fill the stadium on Friday nights from the cheerleaders, to the band, whistles and more.

But at Ottawa Hills one sound has been consistent at every home game for the past 26 years.



"I'm representing Ottawa Hills High School, the district, all the people there and hopefully my impression especially those that are visitors is a positive one," said Dick Bing, Ottawa Hills announcer.



Bing spent time as a disc jockey and salesman. He loved the thought of the job and asked for it years ago.



"I'd like to think I beat out 50 hard-hitting professionals, but basically the job was available," he joked.



Since his first day, Bing hasn't been able to step away from the mic. He announces not just the football games, but also boys and girls basketball too. While so many have heard his voice and know it well, few actually know the man behind it.



"My thought is I've made it a point not to announce my name every other or every game,” explained Bing. “There are two sides of the audience the opponents and the home team and it's about what's going on on the field."



While most get to relax at football games, Bing's night is packed with studying the roster, practicing names, working with his spotter to make the right call and watching from the booth. Despite the intensity it brings, it's something he wouldn't trade in a community he loves.

"This is pretty special for you?” WTOL asked.

“Very much so,” said Bing. “Very much so. "



Dick says he enjoys every minute announcing and hopes to do it as long as he can.