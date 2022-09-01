Run for Life scheduled Sept. 10

Christian's Corner Foundation was created in memory of Christian Jones, a local man who died by suicide while stationed in Alaska.

MAUMEE, Ohio — According to a recent study by Brown University, an estimated 30,177 people in the military have died by suicide, which is more than quadruple the number of those killed in military operations since Sept. 11, 2001.

These were just numbers to Nicola Licata. Until they weren't.

Her son, Christian Jones, was athletic and personable. He was raised in Toledo and attended Anthony Wayne Schools. He joined the U.S. Army in 2018 to serve his country and by 2020, he was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said that due to the isolation, lack of daylight each day and COVID-19 restrictions in the past two years, the state has the highest rate of suicide per capita in the U.S.

Those things brought depression to Jones. In late 2020, he took his life.

Licata said she never saw it coming. Jones wasn't in a combat zone. The call came in at 1:30 a.m. and left her in total shock.

"There's not much to do there except drink," she said. "When he passed away he had a substantial amount of alcohol in his system."

The Alaskan military bases know of the higher suicide risk there and even have programs to help. But Licata said that wasn't enough for her son.

"Once you start digging and trying to comprehend what happened, not just to my son but what's happening to these people, I have to do something," she said.

So, along with her other son, Brandon, Licata started the Christian's Corner Foundation. Its purpose is to raise money for military and veteran suicide awareness and prevention.

Together, they host Run for Life 5K at Dana Incorporated World Headquarters in Maumee. In its second year, the event will be held on Sept. 10 and will feature entertainment, a silent auction and an Honor Guard.



The inaugural run drew 350 people, said Licata.