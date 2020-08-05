SYLVANIA, Ohio — Businesses are looking for new ways to be proactive when its comes to the safety of their customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Some are purchasing new thermal camera systems that keeps social distancing in mind.

The Dahua Human Temperature Sensing Solutions' thermal camera is equipped with facial recognition and can monitor up to 30 people's temperature at a time. If someone's temperature is elevated, a light or audible alarm will go off on the camera.

According to their website, Dahua Technology USA has been innovating security camera offerings for over 20 years. Their goal is to provide customers with offerings that can help them grow their business in an ever-changing technology landscape.

Turner Electrical Services LLC, located at 8530 Central Avenue number one in Sylvania, is equipped with one at its main entrance.

Within the last two weeks, they've installed several others at education, healthcare, and manufacturing facilities throughout the Toledo-area.

"It was popular overseas in Asia and it was developed because of SARS and due to recent events, it made its way here and has taken off fairly quickly," said Brett Wielinski, the ITS GM at Turner Electrical Services. "It allows them [the facilities] to take the temperature of everyone arriving while keeping proper social distancing in tact."

The average install is $15,000 per system.

Wielinski said that they have four systems in stock and they're receiving inquiries daily. He hopes more orders will be placed.

