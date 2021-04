Morris takes over District 6 seat vacated by Chris Delaney.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council has a new member to fill the District 6 seat vacated by Chris Delaney.

Theresa Morris is the newest member of Toledo City Council. Morris previously has worked with U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), the Toledo Youth Council, YWCA and the Latino Alliance of Northwest Ohio.